I am writing in support of Paul Barta as the next Blue Earth County sheriff.
In his current role as captain with the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, he has been actively reaching out to the minority communities and people of color.
Barta listens. He has spent time listening, learning and explaining. He has demonstrated interest, support and inclusion. Through his efforts, he has earned the trust and respect of the Blue Earth County citizens.
I believe personal interaction between law enforcement officers and families to discuss and understand cultural differences is an important part of police-community relations and Barta has proven he has what it takes to facilitate those interactions.
It is important that the next Blue Earth County sheriff is chosen by the individuals receiving the services of the sheriff’s office.
The residents of Blue Earth County should choose the next sheriff. You can do that by voting for Barta as the next Blue Earth County sheriff.
Barta is the best candidate for Blue Earth County sheriff.
Abdi Sabrie
Eagle Lake
