I am writing this letter to tell you what I know about Captain Paul Barta. I first met him under a very unfortunate circumstance in April, but very quickly understood his level of professionalism and compassion for those he works with and for.
Throughout a very emotional investigation, spanning nearly three weeks, Captain Barta was in constant communication with my family and I. Barta called me at the very least once a day to provide updates and check in on my family and myself. He was available to my family 24/7. He showed my family respect while giving 110 percent to the job he was required to do.
As part of his current role in administration, he is the public information officer for the sheriff’s office. He always considered my family’s best interests in messages to the media. He respected my family and our wishes while still carrying out the primary duties of his important position.
Throughout the process, my family had many questions. Barta spent hours with my family — listening and treating my family with respect and dignity.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is so very fortunate to have Barta on their team. I am confident he will represent the residents of Blue Earth County in a professional and caring manner.
Please vote for Barta as the next Blue Earth County Sheriff. You can count on his knowledge and compassion should you have an unfortunate family event such as we did.
Nyawaraga Chuol
St. Cloud
