Paul Barta is a life-long resident of the Mankato area. I first got to know him when he was a student at Mankato West High School. I was impressed by his maturity and responsibility as a student and and as an athlete.
Barta is professional and experienced. He has impressed me with his ability to listen and to communicate; he is open and approachable. I am confident he will continue a legacy of professional law enforcement services to the citizens of Blue Earth County as the county’s next sheriff.
In his current role as captain with the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, Paul demonstrates clarity of thought, dedication and compassion when dealing with people. I continue to see Paul assume increasing responsibility and trust within the county.
Paul has identified four primary areas that he wishes to receive special focus. I encourage you to view them at www.barta4sheriff.com.
Paul Barta is my choice for the position of Blue Earth County sheriff.
Jack Halvorson
Mankato
