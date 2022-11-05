I am lucky to have Paul Barta on the board of professionals who help myself and others serve some of the most vulnerable children in our community.
I have been able to see not only on a professional but also personal level how invested Barta is in the community we all live in. When I reflect on my interactions with him, words that come to mind are dedicated, humble, professional, proven leader and, most importantly, experienced.
Leaders in all organizations are often forced to make decisions and take necessary actions that may not be popular or well received. I remember my own mother telling me that she is not my friend but my mom. These are things that helped me be an accountable and well-rounded human.
Leadership is not about who is most liked or popular. It is about who can take that role with pride and hold all to a standard.
Barta’s current role as captain of the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office has required him to handle some of those unpopular situations which only helps keep so many facets of our community safe and heard.
Being in a leadership role such as his requires the ability to separate professional responsibilities and personal relationships — which is what leadership is about.
He is the best candidate to lead the future of the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office. Vote for Barta for sheriff.
Tatum Roberts
Mankato
