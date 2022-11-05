Blue Earth County has not had a contested sheriff's race for 28 years.
I have had interactions with both candidates. I've done the research. I am ready to make an intuitive and educated vote for Paul Barta as the next Blue Earth County sheriff.
Captain Barta's current role in the sheriff's office administration over the past seven years has allowed him to learn and understand the operations of all the units of the agency — jail, dispatch, deputies and the support team.
On multiple occasions, both on and off duty, I have witnessed Barta making time to listen. I've seen it after a small-town parade when he stayed in the community talking with the residents for hours after the parade had ended. I've seen it at community events small and large.
During the last several months, Barta has done a commendable job balancing work, campaign and family. Almost every time I see him, he has family members with him. It's been an invested team effort.
I support Barta for sheriff because I believe he is the most qualified candidate for the position. I believe he has the demeanor to represent all the residents of Blue Earth County. I know he will dedicate his time and expertise in a balanced manner just like he is with his professional campaign.
Kelli Woelfel
Lake Crystal
