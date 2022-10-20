As I researched candidates for Blue Earth County sheriff, I needed more than the articles in the newspaper and the mailings from the candidates. I watched the recorded candidate forum that Greater Mankato Growth hosted, and it helped me to make an informed choice.
Seeing Paul Barta and Jeff Wersal, as they responded to the moderator’s questions and to questions from the audience, was key. Though each candidate is experienced and has had a strong career in the county sheriff’s office, it was Barta’s description of his engagement with diverse individuals and organizations across the community that provided the information to make my choice.
Barta has met with and listened to members of diverse communities. He was clear about how much he has learned and how that informs his actions and choices. He is strongly committed to serving everyone in the county and to being an active listener in the role of Blue Earth County sheriff.
His membership in and participation with the Child and Family Advocacy Center of South Central Minnesota is another area I learned more about in the recorded forum.
Be an informed voter and check out the Greater Mankato Growth and the St. Peter Area League of Women Voters forums recordings.
Every vote matters.
Margo W. Druschel
Mankato
