I have known Paul Barta for over 25 years. As a former teacher and wrestling coach, I had the pleasure of having Barta as a student in my class and as a wrestler on the varsity wrestling team. He has a great work ethic.
I have seen firsthand the effort and hard work that Barta will put forth to achieve the lofty goals that he sets for himself. He is a people person. He relates well with all kinds of people and will go the extra mile to help those in need.
He is a great communicator. He will look for solutions through a collaborative effort with others.
Barta is a compassionate and caring leader. I am confident that he is the right choice for sheriff of Blue Earth County.
Please give Barta strong consideration when you vote this fall.
Don Krusemark
Mankato
