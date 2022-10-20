I met Captain Paul Barta when I was a custody officer at the Blue Earth County Jail. Barta has extreme knowledge of the different units (jail, dispatch, patrol, emergency management, support) within the sheriff’s office.
He recognizes the public’s perception of law enforcement and has worked hard to maintain the positive perception of the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office within the community.
Barta believes that each service provided by the sheriff’s office is critical to the success of the agency and the safety of our community.
He is genuinely a good guy and cares about all sheriff’s office staff across all units of the agency. Barta has put much effort into the recruitment and retention of the jail staff which is an issue in jails across the United States. He has shown me that all staff and all units within the sheriff’s office are of equal importance.
Given his knowledge of and dedication to the agency, I believe Blue Earth County Sheriff candidate Barta is the best candidate for the position. Please vote Barta for sheriff on Nov. 8.
Vusa Bently
Mankato
