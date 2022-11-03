In May of 2020, the lives of our family changed forever.
My husband and I were out of town when we received a phone call that there had been an accident. My brother-in-law lived just down the road and his daughter found him unconscious while he was working to load heavy construction equipment.
It was a Saturday afternoon and we were an hour away from home and unable to help my niece. We called our neighbor Paul Barta and asked what he was doing. His response was: “What do you need me to do.”
Barta was off-duty at the time and left his family to help our family. He called us back only minutes later to confirm that the accident was fatal.
Our rather large family gathered at my brother-in-law’s home. Barta stayed with our family all evening, supporting us and answering questions. He made sure everyone had his number and told us to call him day or night if we needed anything.
I worked as a Blue Earth County dispatcher years ago, and we have always supported law enforcement. We’re even more supportive now after getting to know Barta and his family.
Barta is the essence of professionalism. His knowledge of the job and our county is amazing as is his willingness to go above and beyond for the people of the county.
Blue Earth County would be fortunate to have Barta as our next sheriff.
Rachel and Dean Depuydt
Eagle Lake
