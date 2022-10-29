In 1998, Paul Barta joined the Lake Crystal Police Department as a part time licensed police officer. I was the department's chief of police at the time and have since retired.
I saw the possibility that Barta would make a great officer for the community.
Policing in a small town has its challenges. Working in a small town as an officer you needed to adapt to handling your calls for service never knowing what could happen.
Knowing your nearest back up might be several minutes away you learned how to talk to people and negotiate with the different situation at hand. Barta learned the job quickly and was well liked in the community for his fairness and ability to handle the many different situations law enforcement officers deal with.
Barta was an exemplary officer and I was impressed with his dedication and ability to manage all calls for service.
I watched Barta develop as a young deputy before becoming an investigator, a tactical response team member and being promoted to lieutenant, and eventually, captain. He has always been there and is always involved whenever a serious incident occurs.
I was not surprised when he was chosen as captain, the third highest rank under the sheriff and chief deputy years ago. Most people are unaware of the unique and complex challenges involved at that level of administration creating the necessity for distinct personal/professional boundaries.
Moving from being “one of the gang” to now holding deputies to high standards and being accountable for their actions can be difficult at times. I am certain that Barta has been and will always be fair when being confronted with employee complaints or discipline.
I fully support him to become the next Blue Earth County sheriff.
Stan Fleming
Mankato
