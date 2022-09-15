As the former executive director of Horizon Homes Inc., I met and was privileged to work with Paul Barta — in his then and current role as captain within the Blue Earth County sheriff’s office administration.
I learned more about Barta during the early days of the Yellow Line Project development. The Yellow Line Project is designed to provide an early response to individuals with mental or chemical health problems who have been involved with law enforcement and are not a risk to the community. Throughout the development of the program, he demonstrated his ability to collaborate with partners both in the public and private sectors.
Barta works well with other Blue Earth County leaders and exhibits exceptional organizational skills. He has unbeatable experience and expertise across all divisions of the sheriff’s office (deputies, jail, dispatch, support staff and emergency management).
This experience and expertise have served him well and assists him in fulfilling his role in the Yellow Line Project to interrupt the revolving door of chemical dependency and mental health coming into the Blue Earth County Jail.
Barta genuinely cares about the members of the community and I have not only heard him speak these words, but I have seen it happen. He is true to his word and would be true to the citizens of Blue Earth County as the next Blue Earth County Sheriff.
Michael Pribyl
North Mankato
