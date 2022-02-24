It is with great pleasure that I submit this editorial as my last official duty as president of the Mankato Basketball Association as we publicly recognize Bethany Lutheran College for its history of support for our association, including extraordinary support provided to us in January.
Bethany’s commitment to our association dates back to before my time, allowing us for many years to host tournaments and tryouts with nothing more than a handshake and faith that we’d be good stewards of its facilities.
It has never actually charged us rent for our use, rather we’ve made donations to show our gratitude. In January, Bethany went above and beyond when District 77 canceled one of our reservations due to double-booking at one of its schools. Contacted on short notice, Bethany quickly organized to allow us to use its facilities, no questions asked.
Thanks to Bethany’s graciousness, we were able to fulfill our host duties seamlessly while still providing our participants top notch facilities for their games. We literally couldn’t have done it without Bethany’s help.
Bethany’s support of local youth sports extends beyond basketball. In addition to basketball, it offers camps for baseball, softball, soccer, track and field and volleyball. From past experiences and observations, I know Bethany also generously shares its fields with youth teams for practices during the summer months.
Bethany is much more than just a small college on top of the hill; it is truly an asset to our community and we are all better for having it here in Mankato. Thank you Bethany Lutheran College!
Dan Godfrey
Eagle Lake
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.