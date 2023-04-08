The 2023 Division I men's basketball March Madness is behind us. UConn convincingly emerged as champion.
For me it was a positive diversion from the often depressing crazy goings on across the country. And maybe also instructive as relates to attitude and race relations.
I like to think the teams that reached the Final Four were successful because the players understood and accepted playing time was merit based and chose unity over race. Add to those good coaching and competent officiating.
If society in general were to seriously aspire toward equal opportunity followed by meritocracy, I have faith — belief without proof — racial diversity can follow naturally
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
