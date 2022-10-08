There were gauges in the road, and the skid marks where the tractor was pushed off the road into the ditch, where the tractor driver died.
Skid marks showed where the car went off to the left of the roadway, crashing and injuring three. It had been dark at the time of the collision, and the car rearended the back of the tractor.
Other details will be coming from the Minnesota State Highway Patrol later.
Driving out to look at the accident scene for my work, I came across combines throwing corn dust, tractors all over the roads, farm trucks pulling trailers, and multiple farm vehicles and other machinery on the road as the farmers bring in the crops, mow ditches, and do their fall work before winter.
It's crazy on the roadways right this time of year.
It can be a wonderful sight to see Minnesota farmers harvesting their crops to help feed our country, but then a cautionary tale as they need to use public roadways to do so.
Please be careful this time of year and keep a lookout for farmers, farm vehicles, tractors and trailers!
Randy Knutson
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.