Throughout the state of Minnesota, almost 70,000 students are gearing up for their college graduation. Typically, graduation is supposed to be a time of excitement. Unfortunately, this is far from the reality that these graduates are experiencing.
Rather, graduation on the horizon has students fearful for what lies ahead. Prior to COVID-19, the class of 2020 was graduating into the strongest job market in 50 years — and now? These graduates are at risk of graduating into a recession.
As a master's-level student who has graduation on the horizon, I am in a state of constant worry of what my near-future will look like. Prior to COVID-19, I had a plan — complete school and get a job. I had started an internship where I was gaining first-hand experience and knowledge — an experience that was supposed to help me find employment following graduation.
Now, due to COVID-19, my internship has been terminated and my learning has come to a halt. Looking forward, I am not only lacking confidence in my skills but also fear that I will be unable to find employment.
As a student who is graduating into a post-COVID-19 society, all I can ask you is to be kind. If you’re a parent or friend to the class of 2020, check-in often and provide emotional support whenever you can. Be present — understand that not only have senior years been cut short, but that looking ahead is frightening for many.
Know that, while we may not have the same college experience as those before us, we are resilient and anxious to join the hard-working Minnesotans before us.
Abigail Kamm
New Ulm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.