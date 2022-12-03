I learned a new term this Thanksgiving — "holodomor" huh~laa~duh~mor.
Holodomor means millions were starved and frozen to death in the Ukraine in 1932-1933. What is happening in Ukraine today is similar to that inhumane event, which is again rippling throughout our world.
For those home and abroad who experience humanity's inhumanity to itself, may their plight be aided more than a Thanksgiving feast.
Let us who suffer little from humanity's inhumanity to itself give more than seasonal thanks.
Ted Downey
Mankato
