As we approach Thanksgiving, it is appropriate that we remember it's true origins.
It had been celebrated sporadically by other presidents, but would not become a true national holiday until Abraham Lincoln declared the fourth Thursday of November to be a national day of Thanksgiving, in response to the victory at Gettysburg — which was a pivotal turning of the tides in the fight to preserve the Union and human freedom against the forces that would destroy it in order to maintain the institution of slavery.
We are still fighting to preserve the Union against forces who would destroy it in order to deny others basic human rights. Let us give thanks that so far they have been unsuccessful and that Americans are still free to strive to achieve our fundamental ideals of liberty and justice for all.
Julie Quinn
Le Center
