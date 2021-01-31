The headline to a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette op-ed, re-published in the Star Tribune, caught my eye: "Give Biden the chance Trump never received."
My observations early in the Biden presidency tell me corporate media has made an abrupt about-face from Trump adversary to Biden advocate. So be it. But if the rainbow and butterflies coverage continues in perpetuity, is that journalism?
But I digress. If sincere, rather suggesting government should micromanage our lives, President Joe Biden's call for unity is laudable.
The citizenry, however, is not monolithic. So we must not lose sight of the fact disagreement, debate, and competition is the American way.
Moreover, in my view the Constitution was written by the people to organize a federal government for the people and limit the scope of what that government can do to the people.
That said, I characterize about 40 executive orders while in office for only about one week as excessive and dictatorial. But the full extent of what the Biden Administration and this Congress try to "do to the people" under the pretext of good intentions remains to be seen.
Be wary of intended and unintended consequences.
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
