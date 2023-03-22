I would like to express why we all should be concerned about the recent events leading to the erasure of women.
“First biological man wins ‘Miss Greater Derry,' a beauty pageant held by the Miss America organization.” A man won the beauty pageant earning him a crown and scholarships. The scholarships are specifically intended for women ages 17-24.
This is another opportunity intended for women taken by men. With the current trend of erasing women from American culture, if a man puts on dress, he can then receive priority over actual women.
I feel that a man’s fetishes should not mean more than a woman’s actual existence. This is blatant misogynist behavior. This “act” from men pretending to be women is mocking real women.
It is women being laughed at. It is a mockery of women’s existence. A dress, makeup, and fake breasts doesn’t make someone a woman. A woman’s life is much more than these stereotypes. A woman’s gender is much more than a costume. There are examples of this erasure every day in women's sports.
I can’t help but think of all the efforts put forth for women’s rights and equality. We are taking giant steps backwards and into an era that does not acknowledge women but puts men in dresses instead. Why are we celebrating men that have no clue what it is to be a woman? Why are we reinforcing stereotypes and false narratives that womanhood is about putting on makeup and deciding what to wear?
Clearly to these men dressed as women, that is all they see.
Megan Martinez
St. James
