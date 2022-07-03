In America there is more prosperity than at any time in human history, yet many people that are experiencing that prosperity seem dissatisfied and angry.
Perhaps what has changed in our world is that it is not as easy to be “blissfully ignorant" of the impact the white American privileged lifestyle has on other nations, the environment and other races of people. When one is forced to look in the mirror, one can deny the image and push back in anger or become enlightened and grow.
Our history of prosperity includes clearing forests to grow bananas, leveling mountains for minerals, propping up dictators for oil and keeping some people and races “in their place” for our benefit. The false belief that life will be meaningful with more things — travel, dining, big toys, clothing and entertainment — can be a hollow, self-destructive addiction.
The “Hero Custer” I was raised to believe in, the “Hero American”, the “Hero America” are being exposed for their shortcomings. Accepting the truth and growing because of this awareness is an opportunity for a more substantive, enduring and bountiful future. It will not happen if all one does is vote every four years, (Truly that is lame).
Everyone can participate in their neighborhood, community and government. Get out of the house, if you can, play with kids, plant something, interact with people, help someone. The positive results are immediate. It is personally uplifting and exciting.
Shake off those blues and experience the joy of being part of a solution. The new and better “Good Old Days” are waiting.
Jim Muyres
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.