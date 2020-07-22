From Trump down, the right-wing law and order theme is laughable.
We progressives denounce rioting, looting and arson, and most probably are uncomfortable with mob action against Confederate statues. In politics today, it’s frequently the right that violates law and order.
Right-wingers are responsible for fomenting belligerent defiance against mask-wearing requirements. In the July 19 Washington Post, a North Carolina store clerk — age 63, asthmatic, vulnerable to severe COVID-19 illness — describes acquiring pepper spray and keeping doors locked in response to spitting, epithet screaming and physical intimidation from raging anti-mask belligerents. Nationwide, there are multiple cases of verbal abuse, threats and physical violence against store employees trying to enforce mask requirements.
It’s right-wing, anti-lockdown protesters in North Carolina and Michigan parading at rallies with assault weapons, even a rocket launcher. This is intimidation, perhaps borderline terrorism — not law and order.
It’s right-wingers, including Trump, who feel entitled to dictate people’s response when the national anthem is played. In Montana, a boy, 13, was savagely assaulted (fracturing his skull) after not removing his hat during the anthem; the attacker, inspired by Trump’s rhetoric, believed the assault was patriotic.
It’s right-wingers who seek to dictate what language everyone speaks in public places (better be English or else). In Coon Rapids in 2015, Somali immigrant Asma Jama was viciously assaulted in a restaurant — for speaking Swahili. In Boston this year, two women were brutally attacked on the street — for speaking Spanish. Repeatedly, arrogantly entitled (almost certainly, right wing) whites have abused and harassed non-English-speaking strangers. (This is America, speak English.) These incidents were caught on video, in Manhattan, Rifle, Colorado, Lovettsville, Virginia and Susanville, California, among others.
"Law and order?” Ha.
Fred Slocum
Mankato
