I am old enough to remember when President Richard Nixon lied about and covered up the third-rate burglary. Yes, he was wrong to do so, nevertheless, it was still a third-rate burglary and for that he had to leave office.
What President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris did is far worse than what Nixon or any president in American history had ever done.
They abandoned our own American citizens; Afghan allies, now left at the mercy of the Taliban; left billions of dollars of our guns to the Taliban; and caused 13 of our service members to be killed at the Kabul airport.
All of this could have been prevented.
Because of this horrible act, Biden should be impeached, removed from office and court martialed.
There has never been any doubt in my mind that Biden and Harris don't care about the harm that all of their policies have caused our great country. But this latest with Afghanistan just really takes the cake.
To every service member, you all did your job. But more important than that, you did your job very well.
I will always be thankful to you for that. You did not lose this war, it was Biden and Harris who lost it for us.
Brent Waldner
Mankato
