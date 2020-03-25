Gary Lindsay's letter, published in The Free Press Feb. 27, gloats that Democrats have no viable candidate to defeat Donald Trump.
Really?
In the Democratic nomination contest, Joe Biden has surged; Bernie Sanders has collapsed. Lindsay was doubtless salivating at Trump running against Sanders, an avowed "democratic socialist." Yes, Sanders is too far left and would undoubtedly lose a general election against Trump.
In Minnesota's 2018 governor's race, Republicans nominated their "worst" general-election candidate: Jeff Johnson, a Tea Party radical who (in his losing 2014 gubernatorial bid) had promised to "go all Scott Walker" on Minnesota if he won. The DFL nominated their "best" candidate — Tim Walz, with rural roots and a moderate record on guns — over more liberal opponents.
Walz romped, by nearly 12 percentage points.
Lindsay, and Trump's campaign, must be quaking in their boots; Biden is nearly certainly the Democratic nominee.
Nationwide, Democrats have cumulatively and collectively stepped away from the abyss of nominating Sanders. Democrats recognize that Biden has the best chance to bounce Trump from office this November.
Donald Trump is a (serially. unrepentantly) lying, woman-groping, rampaging-violence-glorifying, bottomlessly arrogant, megalomaniac, utterly racist and xenophobic, sadistic, malignantly narcissistic "scumbag."
He has no humility whatsoever, no heart, no empathy and no soul, for anyone and everyone outside his lily-white base. He farmed out the entirety of his immigration and border policies to Stephen Miller, a full-bore racist and white nationalist — the Steve King of the executive branch. Results: Ripping immigrant families apart, caging children, waging war on legal immigration and refugees, all supporting Trump's racist agenda of Making America White Again.
Democrats have risen to the occasion, delivering their best candidate: Joe Biden.
Fred Slocum
Mankato
