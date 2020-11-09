For all you who remember the 1950s TV western "The Lone Ranger:" The ending was always the same.
After prevailing over evil and injustice, he rode off with his black mask into the sunset on his good horse Silver, with accolades from those whom he championed:
"Who was that masked man?"
"Well, he was the Lone Ranger!"
Sixty-some years later we now have another masked man who rose to a similar occasion.
Deja vu.
Jim Hirvela
North Mankato
