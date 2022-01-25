The war in Afghanistan lasted for over 20 years. We fought mountain tribes endlessly in a country that was never united in a central government, but a wild geographic location they called Afghanistan. Just a place governed by whatever location you were in at the time
When President Joe Biden came to office, he pulled all Americans out of the country. Biden was ridiculed by how he pulled out of the country — calling him incompetent. No. There was no good way to pull out of this quagmire war that never should have happened in the first place. Biden did what he could with what the past years of involvement produced in this bloody mess.
If you want to point a finger of blame look to presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, along with Congress, for keeping our involvement there for 20 years.
Both the Democrats and Republicans are to blame for this never-ending mess. While both parties were ripping each other apart for their own power and prestige, the body bags were piling up for 20 years.
They could have ended this war, but didn’t. The United States threw trillions of taxpayer dollars down a rat hole as they did in Vietnam.
Lastly, that’s where my support for Biden ends. If you go to war, you need to give the Americans a reason and purpose and they’ll win in any conflict.
As a ex President Donald Trump supporter, I would also recommend to President Biden that mandates don’t work with Americans (Covid, crisis) and never will. And your big money policies will only make inflation worse and weaken the economy.
Cliff Stemper
Cleveland
