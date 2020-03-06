After Super Tuesday it looks like Joe Biden v. Bernie Sanders in the Democrat Party primary. The timing of the drop-outs favored Biden; he will probably win the nomination.
I think that's good. Biden is not a revolutionary socialist like Sanders, who lost to Hillary Clinton in 2016.
But the claim Biden is a moderate is, I think, a myth.
Biden still refers to the working class city of Scranton, Pennsylvania, as his hometown, although his father moved the family to Delaware to find a better job when Joe was 11 years old.
Nothing wrong with that. It allowed "middle class Joe" the opportunity to spend about 40 years as an elected politician from the small state of Delaware — ninth richest in the U.S. — and accumulate a net worth of about $9 million, along with two houses said to be worth about $4 million each.
Nice work if you can get it.
He has run for president three times.
The first in 1988, 32 years ago. He lasted three months; forced to leave because he plagiarized a speech from a British MP and lied about his background.
In 2008 — 12 years ago — he dropped out of the race after more than 99% of Iowa caucus Democrats had the good sense to vote for someone else.
As President Obama's vice president I viewed him as Obama's good soldier, not a leader.
After his Super Tuesday successes he promised, if elected president, to find cures for Alzheimer's, cancer and diabetes.
Aspirational though unlikely. If he can convince me he will do that, after considering everything else, he would get my crossover vote in the general election.
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
