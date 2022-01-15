Now that millions of Americans have been vaccinated, revaccinated, boosted and gotten COVID anyway, there is an awakening by the media that perhaps COVID is here to stay.
MSNBC has reported what the World Health Organization is saying.
“I think this virus is here to stay with us and, it will evolve like influenza pandemic viruses, it will evolve to become one of the other viruses that affects us,” Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Program, said at a press briefing.
Because the virus has taken a turn to be more contagious but less harmful and people everywhere are getting COVID regardless of the vaccination status of individuals, it is time for President Joe Biden to stop accusing and pointing fingers at the unvaccinated.
By doing so, in my opinion, he is just causing division in our nation, something which goes against what he said at his inaugural address of bringing the country together.
I believe people are sick and tired of COVID-19 and all the controversy caused by it. It is time to shut down Dr. Anthony Fauci and the fear mongering that has occurred over this virus.
We should now unite and treat the COVID like we do the flu. Let’s return to the days where we went about with our regular activities.
Leroy Vetsch
Mankato
