I don’t know letter writer Fred Lenz of St. James, but I do know he’s a big Minnesota Twins baseball fan, like me. And I’m guessing he grew up and spent much of his life in rural Minnesota, like me.
And like Lenz, I voted in the Nov. 3 presidential election, but for different candidates. I voted for the man best-equipped to dial back the rhetoric, hire competent and qualified people around him, to take the job of this monumental position seriously, and to start the healing this nation so desperately needs.
Joe Biden.
I could also agree with many of the reasons Lenz named for my vote, but again speculating that we see the world and Trump’s place in it quite differently.
Voting for the First Amendment and freedom of speech? Trump’s penchant for lies and misinformation, along with his cries of “fake news” and journalists being “enemies of the people,” was damaging to democracy and a hindrance to effective dialogue.
Voting for the Second Amendment? This narrative, prompted dangerously by the NRA, has really never been an issue.
Voting for Supreme Court justices to protect the Constitution and the Bill of Rights? Another argument manufactured by the GOP, for is it only conservative judges who follow this directive? Certainly not.
Voting for the freedom of religion? Christians love this one; but has there been the same respect for Muslims in this country, in rural Minnesota?
And so on. Like Lenz, I was voting for the future of my country.
Convincing those who voted for Trump of that fact is going to be a much more difficult task. We have hard work to do so Lenz and I can enjoy the Twins again and be safe together at Target Field.
Dana Melius
St. Peter
