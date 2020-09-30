I’m a dairy farmer looking forward to voting for Joe Biden on Nov. 3 and to seeing him sworn in as president Jan. 20. Here’s why.
Farmers’ livelihoods are intertwined with the environment and natural resources, including soil, water, climate and weather. Biden understands that to us, environmental risk is as serious as a heart attack. He will champion policies and programs that reverse the negative effects of climate change and will play fair in coordinating climate efforts with other countries around the world.
Farmers also need to be able to sell what we grow and raise. Emergency support that Congress provided this year helped many of us in the short term, but we need strong and lasting relationships with trading partners who trust the word and bond of the United States in the international marketplace.
The Biden administration will back investments important to farmers and others who live and work in rural America. He’ll protect Medicare, which is so critical to the health of many farmers over 65.
He’ll ensure that health care and health insurance are comprehensive and affordable for those of us who are younger. His administration will invest in high speed rural broadband, so people like me who live in the country or in small towns can stay connected and stay competitive.
Joe Biden is a tested and honorable public servant who puts his constituents — us — before his own self-interest. He is a strong and respected leader whose forward-looking plans will make life better in rural America. That's why he’s earned my support.
Meg Stuedemann
Belle Plaine
