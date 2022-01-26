Regarding your editorial cartoon Thursday — President Joe Biden on a rickety-looking boat.
At least we have a steady hand at the helm, unlike our last president.
Dean Bixenman
Mankato
Carl Nicholas Weinandt, 71, Cleveland passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at his home. Visitation Friday, January 28, 4pm-7pm LeCenter Funeral Home. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, January 29 10am St. Mary's Catholic Church LeCenter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.