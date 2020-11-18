Once again the bars and restaurants with bars are bearing the brunt of the COVID restrictions while all the big box stores get a free pass.
I think most everyone is willing to do what they can to curtail the virus but it needs to be done fairly. The big late night Black Friday sales should be the first thing to face restrictions and also, see that stores enforce the mask mandate.
Unbelievably, some people still refuse to wear a mask despite obvious and proven facts that it curtails the spread of germs. Everyone has been in the big stores and know there are crowds and little social distancing.
Marvin Topp
Eagle Lake
