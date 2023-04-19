Screen misuse and overuse is something that effects people of all ages, and it comes as no surprise that young people are especially susceptible to its negative effects.
A bill titled HF 192 and its companion bill SF 163 seek to address this problem by promoting digital well-being education and training for “the health, mental well-being, and learning of all Minnesota students as it relates to the use of digital media.”
This bill involves appropriating funding to a Minnesota-based organization called LiveMore ScreenLess to allow them to expand a digital well-being resource library, partner with campaigns focusing on healthy screen use, and implement digital well-being trainings and workshops.
The importance of recognizing that the youth are a particularly vulnerable population should not be understated. A growing amount of evidence indicates that screen misuse and overuse can lead to mental health implications leaving kids at risk for anxiety, depression, and even suicidal ideation.
To combat these challenges the U.S Surgeon General’s Advisory on Protecting Youth Mental Health (2021) recommended that community organizations should “implement evidence-based programs that promote healthy development, support children, youth, and their families, and increase their resilience.”
This recommendation aligns with the mission and efforts of the LiveMore ScreenLess organization. As a student at Minnesota State University pursuing a health-related degree, I believe that what this bill offers would be an effective use of monetary resources to help the youth navigate a world of ever-increasing technology.
I encourage all readers to express their support for HF 192 and its companion bill SF 163 by contacting their legislators to share opinions and personal stories relevant to digital well-being among the youth.
Victoria Meyer
Mankato
