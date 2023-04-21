Our family started farming in the Minnesota River Valley in the late 1880s. The fourth generation of our family has taken over the farm operation and the fifth generation is becoming involved.
As part of the third generation, it has been very gratifying for my wife and I to work on the farm with family, and until five years ago we grew, harvested and sold the produce from our farm throughout the United States, Canada and retail at roadside gazebos in the southern, western and northern suburbs of Minneapolis.
Five years ago, our family made the heartbreaking decision to stop producing vegetables on our Minnesota River Bottom farm. This decision was forced by the more frequent and aggressive flooding of the Minnesota River, which increased during the 1970s to 1990s and became even more common in the 2000s.
Depending on whom one asks — agricultural drainage has been the cause of some, or much, of the Minnesota River flooding over the last half century.
However, current public notice of new drainage projects doesn't include downstream landowners or communities outside the immediate jurisdiction of the local drainage authorities. A huge step for better water management is HF 2354, a proposed bill that creates early public notification for proposed drainage projects in a centralized statewide database.
Downstream communities deserve the opportunity to give input on proposed drainage projects that have the potential to impact them.
The damage done by flooding has transformed the Minnesota Valley and been a debilitating financial hardship for our family’s home farm. My maternal grandfather had a permanent home in the river valley right on the north bank of the river. He had neighbors in the valley on both sides of the river, upstream towards Chaska and downstream through Bloomington.
None of those homes exist today. Because of increased flooding and erosion, it is impossible to even imagine there were homes located in the valley right beside the river.
This has not only been a hardship for farmers in the valley: the severity of flooding from the Minnesota River has caused millions of taxpayer dollars to try to rebuild communities, roads and highways in places such as Mankato, St. Peter, Le Sueur, Henderson, Blakeley, Jordan, Carver, Chaska, Shakopee, Savage, Bloomington and Burnsville.
The proposed bill, HF 2354, provides transparency and the opportunity for all affected parties and communities to give input on proposed drainage projects.
Sever Peterson
Eden Prairie
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.