I read Jan. 1 Free Press Our View (Democracy: Electoral Count reform secured voting) as lacking important context.
The Electoral Count Reform Act was one of a conglomeration of items included in the voluminous 4,000-plus page $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill delivered to the 117th Congress a couple days before Christmas. It was signed by President Joe Biden Dec. 28. The newly-elected 118th Congress was set to convene the first week in January 2023.
The way I see it, the omnibus bill was a mischievous political party ploy. It created a conundrum for Republican members of Congress. With the national debt in a rapidly growing death spiral, they could vote for an omnibus bill filled with pet project spending items extending through fiscal year 2023 and beyond, or vote against it and be blamed if there was a government shutdown.
Had the Democrats submitted the Electoral Count Reform Act as a stand alone bill under "regular order" lawmaking — a step by step committee centered process of bipartisan compromise before a bill is brought to the floor for debate and a vote — I believe most Republicans who the editorial writer now seems to claim, wrongly I think, voted specifically against it, would probably have supported it.
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
