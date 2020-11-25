It is obviously depressing to see the return to stricter COVID-19 restrictions. It is bad news for restaurants and other businesses.
But the blame for this isn't on Gov. Tim Walz. He is merely following the advice of doctors who know this disease better than anyone.
No, the blame falls on those people who still refuse to acknowledge the seriousness of this virus. The anti-maskers and COVID-19 deniers are to blame for our current situation.
The reality is that over 250,000 Americans are dead from this virus. Tens of thousands of these lives could have been saved if people had followed the guidelines.
The anti-maskers and COVID-19 deniers have blood on their hands.
Troy Schoeneberger
North Mankato
