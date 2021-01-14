We should indeed be clear about the Minnesota Capitol rally and the U.S. Capitol rally. They were connected by the events that have been in the news for the last four years.
Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Legislature have been in the news primarily due to the COVID-19 crisis. Sometimes burdened by the lack of direction or misdirection from our federal government, Walz and his administration — with advice from Minnesota’s best medical sources — have made decisions that affect us all.
Many times these actions by our Minnesota government have been very unpopular and sometimes forced hardship. Minnesotans will get through this.
Expert advice, along with prayers by all, will allow us to survive and prosper as a people once again.
The FBI and other agencies have warned all state capitols to be on guard and prepared, as was our state Capitol on the day of the peaceful rally in St. Paul that Emily Gruenhagen wrote about in a letter to the editor published Tuesday in The Free Press.
What was seen at our nation’s Capitol and is being played out in capitols across this land is not — as Gruenhagen put it — as a sign of administrations to come, but a vivid reminder of the aftermath left by four years of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Shame on anyone who would try to put the blame on an administration of Biden-Harris that is yet to come.
Dick Peterson
Belle Plaine
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.