Are they confused, hypocritical or downright evil? All week, the Left has been accusing President Trump of being responsible for the mass killings.
They blame his rhetoric. Have you ever heard him suggest killing or otherwise harming someone?
Or is it because they despise him and every other attempt to destroy him has failed? But let’s see what’s coming from the accusers.
Liberal Hollywood was planning to release “The Hunt.” In it, a group of elite liberals hunt and slaughter supporters of President Trump for sport.
One character is stalked and hunted for being pro-life. Another says, “at least the hunt’s coming up — nothing like going out to the Manor and slaughtering a dozen deplorables.”
Interesting note — President Lincoln, a Republican, was shot by an actor.
Some quotes from liberals:
Madonna —“I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”
Entertainer Kathy Griffin beheaded President Trump in a photo shoot.
Rep. Maxine Waters — “If you see Trump’s cabinet members anywhere, you get in their face, you create a crowd, you push back at them and you tell them they’re not welcome anywhere anymore!”
Rep. Castro published a list of Trump supporters with addresses and contact information to encourage harassment.
A mob went to Sen. Mitch McConnells’s home after his accident and shouted obscenities and made loud banging noises.
One woman yelled. ”I wish someone would stab the mot--------er in the heart!”
Just a sampling. These are not fictitious — very easy to look up.
So who’s trying to incite violence?
Mary Lynn Scott
Le Sueur
