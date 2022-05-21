I am one of the few Americans lucky enough to travel to Cuba. I've been part of four people-to-people delegations since 2015, under three U.S. administrations. I’ve gotten the chance to meet with hundreds of Cubans from across the island, seeing firsthand how U.S. policy impacts the lives of ordinary Cubans.
So I was glad to learn recently that President Joe Biden is reversing some of the more onerous conditions the Trump regime imposed on Cuba. He is taking positive baby steps, but his goal needs to be an end to the Kennedy era embargo on Cuba.
For more than 60 years, the blockade has been a concerted effort to hurt the Cuban people badly enough that they will overthrow Fidel Castro.
But that is never going to happen because Castro died in 2016 and also because the Cubans are, even under the blockade, better off than they were under the savage dictatorship of Batista and remain unwilling to capitulate to NAFTA-esque system which would require them to trade their health care, education and housing for favelas and a Cuban Carlos Slim.
This Cold War era blockade hurts Minnesota farmers too, cutting corn, soybean, and pork producers off from Cuban markets. Once, getting rid of the blockade had bipartisan support including prominent Minnesota Republicans like Tom Emmer.
Under the right kind of leadership from the Biden administration, we could make real, meaningful, bipartisan change that’s good for Minnesota farm families. We could step bravely forward to end the Cuban blockade.
James Dimock
North Mankato
