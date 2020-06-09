Listen up all protesters/rioters/looters. You don’t have a right to block/close the roads or freeways because you are not happy.
Who are you to close roads and block me from getting to the hospital to say my last goodbye to a loved one before they die or keep me from getting that life saving medicine after my stroke?
Who are you to close roads and block me from getting to the hospital because I’m in labor and the baby will die if I don’t get there?
Who are you to loot my local stores causing them to close when I have no mode of transportation to go to a further store?
Who are you to burn down the pharmacy that has my organ transplant medicine?
Who are you to close roads causing me to miss that plane that was taking me out of town for work and causing me to get fired from my job or keep the fire department from getting to my house before it burns down?
Why is it okay for you to terrorize the community/state because you are upset?
Why do you think it’s okay to damage public property causing me to have to pay higher taxes?
Why do you feel you have the right to scare my children, causing them to have nightmares that you will come and do bad things to them?
Why do you think you have a right to find someone guilty before a proper investigation has occurred?
If the shoe were reversed would you be okay with me doing any of these things to you?
Why is your life more important than mine?
Sara Kriehn
North Mankato
