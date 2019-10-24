I just saw the words “Blood on Trump’s Hands” as the heading of an opinion piece by Kathleen Turner in the Oct. 17 Free Press and it left me thinking who else has blood on their hands. You never would hear their names as a heading for an opinion piece.
I know she was referring to our troops being pulled out of Syria, but my thoughts went to the blood of abortion.
We will never see an editorial heading “Blood on Obama’s Hands”, or “Blood on the Democratic Party’s Hands” but those headlines would be true. They have the blood on their hands of the millions of babies in our country killed by abortion on their watch. President Trump will have none of their blood on his hands. He has worked hard to stop this terrible killing of babies. He has stopped our tax money being given to places of abortion namely Planned Parenthood.
I have been called a “one issue voter” in a condescending way by some, but am proud to be one. There are many issues out there but in God’s eyes and mine the killing of unborn babies should be number one.
So I am proud to say President Trump does not have the blood of unborn babies on his hands.
Do you?
Nora Barnick
Saint Peter
