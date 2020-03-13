A recent letter supporting the "stop and frisk" policy of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg seems to be a little extreme when it comes to fighting crime.
First of all, it is in direct opposition to a citizen's protection from illegal search and seizure enshrined in the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution.
In this case, the court eventually overturned it, but its damage had been done.
Some weapons were found but its overall effect was to damage relations between the police and the neighborhoods they patrolled.
It also could have been a precursor to kicking in a citizen's door — without a warrant — to look for any so-called contraband they could find.
Failing there, they could set up roadblocks so they could stop and search suspicious vehicles they see on the road.
Other measures I will leave to your imagination.
Bloomberg's policy could well have been a preview of what could be done should someone like him, or his cohorts, get the power of high federal office.
Len Braun
North Mankato
