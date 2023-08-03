I attended the curriculum appeal on July 19, where the topic of discussion was the "white supremacy triangle," alleging that Make America Great Again or funding education through property taxes are forms of covert white supremacy.
Unfortunately, Mankato School Board members Kari Pratt, Shannon Sinning, Patrick Baker, Elizabeth Ratcliff, Erin Roberts and Kristi Schuck deemed this material acceptable for instruction. They dismissed the need for additional perspectives to be presented by the teacher.
During the meeting, a parent speaker, Elizabeth Hanke, underscored the importance of creating accessible channels for students to express their concerns freely. She viewed the lengthy six-month process as punitive for those already feeling hurt, making it easier for them to leave the district than have their concerns acknowledged.
This issue extends beyond just this policy, encompassing other areas that impact students and teachers, with her primary concern being the restriction of open expression on matters related to safety, curriculum and fair treatment.
Recognizing the significance of educational materials free from political bias is vital, as such discrimination can harm young learners, impeding their development and preparedness to face real-world challenges. To ensure a well-rounded education, we must prioritize fostering critical thinking skills and exposing students to diverse perspectives.
Despite numerous parents and grandparents expressing their concerns via emails, it is disheartening that only a select few school board members have addressed these worries.
This situation raises doubts about the school board's appropriateness in seeking additional funding through property taxation. I shouldn't be held accountable for the school board's mistakes when they disregard the voices of the community they are meant to serve.
Julie Strusz
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.