During the Oct. 17 school board meeting, Superintendent Peterson said, "Mankato Area Public Schools need to get better at telling our story and not let others tell a story that is either manufactured or strategically working in the mistrust world."
His response was trying to justify why the school district has lost over 550 students since the fall of 2019. However, in May 2018, the Mankato Free Press reported, "The number of school-age residents leaving the Mankato School Districts for other schools in public school districts totaled 355 this fall." The trend of students leaving the district has increased since COVID but started well before that time. To reverse this trend, we need to elect school board members who hold students accountable, engage all our stakeholders in the decision-making process and keep the school responsible for budget transparency.
That is why I am voting for Kari Pratt, Jamie Aanenson and Brianne Vogt for the four-year terms and Joel Hollerich for the single two-year term. They are all committed to restoring the values our entire community can agree upon, accountability and high academic standards. They have also agreed to donate time in classrooms to see how their decisions affect classroom performance.
I oppose Patrick Baker since he has reinstated a MAPS-GMG Advisory Committee, a group of district leaders and representatives who are members of Greater Mankato Growth. We need to move forward together, and the entire community needs to be involved in the decision-making process, not a few members from a business group.
Kristi Schuck and Jodi Sapp have overseen the decline in enrollment during their terms, and they should not be re-elected.
Julie Strusz
Mankato
