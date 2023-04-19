On April 10, this newspaper ran a lengthy editorial regarding an effort to ban certain library books in the state of Texas. The editorial made reference to certain individuals “armed with their super-hero powers of judging what everyone else should read.”
It then went on to correctly make the point that people were capable of determining for themselves what to read or not read, and that “that should be (their) decision.”
This is the very same newspaper that, only a few weeks earlier, stopped running a certain comic strip (Dilbert) because of comments made by the cartoonist in a You Tube video. These comments were not reflected in the comic strip itself, nor did they have anything to do with the content of said comic strip.
So now it appears that the Mankato Free Press is suddenly the great Super Hero who gets to decide what everyone else should read.
Am I the only one noticing the irony in this?
Richard Winter
Janesville
