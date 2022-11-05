I have had the pleasure of knowing Kevin Bores for over 10 years.
Bores is running for Mankato City Council in Ward 5, and I am whole heartedly endorsing his candidacy. For those lucky enough who would be his constituents, you couldn't vote for a better candidate.
He is a problem solver and an analyst that loves to spend time sifting through contracts and proposals. Bores is a listener and makes decisions based on facts. His background as a businessman gives him the tools to balance budgets and promote growth, with an emphasis on education and public safety.
I'm happy to emphatically endorse Bores for councilman for Ward 5.
Dr. Bryan D. Johnson
North Mankato
