I am writing to the citizens of Ward 5 and their upcoming selection of a city councilman. You have a choice to make and I am recommending Kevin Bores.
I have known Bores since 1990. He is a businessperson and one who's given to the community. He supports Minnesota State University, Scouting BSA/Twin Valley Council, his church and many other groups.
He has been involved in politics in the past and is now is willing to serve you. Yes, serve you. He would do this not for notoriety, not to promote his business, but to serve.
He's a person you can trust and count on and he plays no favorites. He listens and will engage in honest discussion and debate.
Bores is a person who would reach out to fellow council members to solve an issue. It's your call.
Frank Samlaska
Eagle Lake
