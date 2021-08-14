In a recent Free Press Our View, one line caught my attention: many conservatives "view improving vaccination rates as handing a political victory to President Joe Biden."
During the first couple months of 2020, no one could have foreseen the catastrophe we are facing now, then in March the virus took off like gangbusters. In May, President Donald Trump announced the public private initiative called Operation Warp Speed to develop, test and produce antivirus vaccines as quickly as possible.
The first vaccine became available the week of the November election and the first distribution occurred in mid-December. By the time of President Joe Biden's inauguration over 20 million people had been vaccinated. Since then, the Biden administration nearly reached its goal of 100 million shots in 100 days and has pushed vaccine distribution into every nook and cranny of America.
President Biden's current success would not have been possible without President Trump's huge push for vaccine development and production. I was able to receive both of my shots last March, thanks to both President Trump and President Biden.
Marlin Peterson
Kasota
