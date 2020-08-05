My husband, waiting in line at the grocery store last week, heard a human jackass begin braying because the very nice, polite store clerk had told him that if he wanted to check out in her line, he had to put a mask on.
"Why?" he demanded. "Because it's store policy."
He then demanded, "Who says?" She politely answered, "It's the law."
He did not like this response and yelled, "I'm done with you ... with all of you ... you and your Communist governor!" He stormed out of the store.
Also, I remember back one month when a polite young sales associate working at the entrance of a home improvement store was slapped across the face (that's called assault) by a woman who was that insulted when informed she had to put a mask on before she could enter the store.
I want to suggest a realistic remedy against those who bully our essential store workers. The only thing that will get through to these bullies is someone bigger. So, let's offer employment to our laid-off bar bouncers.
They will be the ones to greet you at the entrance to stores, wearing face masks, of course. If need be, one bouncer can be placed near each checkout aisle or two of our grocery stores. These young people are trained, willing and able to handle unruly patrons in a professional manner.
Ellen Mrja
Mankato
