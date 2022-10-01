In 1959, two years after my birth, my intentionally pregnant, Christian mother contracted Rubella/German Measles. Her OB/GYN advised a therapeutic abortion. The procedure was done in the Christian hospital where my mother, an registered nurse, and her doctor both worked.
Many pregnant women contracted Rubella that year and had TABs as a result. This was not a political issue then, it was a medical one, privately made between a woman and her doctor.
I worked in labor and delivery for four years in the same hospital where my siblings and I were born. I witnessed a multitude of births and many TABs. No one wants to have an abortion. It is stressful enough as it is without making it a crime.
Rep. Brad Finstad has chosen an extreme position on abortion that would take away a woman's right to choose, threatening women's lives and health for political gain. He has voted multiple times to ban abortion.
Abortion has been turned into a political football. Regardless of the reasons a woman chooses to have an abortion, it is no one's business but hers and needs to remain private.
Finstad, running for U.S. Congress in District 1, opposes reproductive freedom. He believes he is more qualified than a woman or her doctor to decide whether to continue a pregnancy or end it.
I will vote for Jeff Ettinger for U.S. Congress in District 1, and Jeff Brand for state Representative District 18A. Both men support women's health and reproductive freedom.
Cheryl Casteen
St. Peter
