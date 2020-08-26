District 19A (North Mankato and St. Peter) is fortunate to have Rep. Jeff Brand as its representative. Perhaps because he spent years on the St. Peter City Council, he is particularly knowledgeable about the needs of local government and has spent many hours working on issues important to this area.
Among the issues he has been a leader on are the expansion of Highway 14 to four lanes from this area to New Ulm and for local government appropriations.
Although Mankato itself is not in his district, he has worked hard on issues important to the region. Minnesota State University, South Central College and the Regional Treatment Center in St. Peter have Brand to thank for including their funding requests in the state fiscal appropriations.
Few elected officials are as dedicated to their constituencies as is Brand. He deserves to be returned to office for at least two more years.
Jen Cooklock
North Mankato
